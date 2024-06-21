A big matchup has been added to the June 25th episode of NXT on USA.

Following the events of last week NXT Champion Trick Williams will clash one-on-one with Shawn Spears. The news was broken today by the WWE NXT social media channel.

After the chaos that went down to end Tuesday's show, @_trickwilliams will go one-on-one with @ShawnSpears NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/tbnNAtOkxi — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 21, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NXT:

-Sol Ruca vs. Arianna Grace

-Tag Team Turmoil: Winner challenges for NXT Tag Team Titles at HXT Heatwave

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Nathan Frazer for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship

-Tavion Heights vs. Damon Kemp

-Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears