WWE has announced some additions for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

During the September 11 show, Randy Orton addressed Cody Rhodes following his controversial victory over “The American Nightmare” at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Rhodes was not on hand for Friday’s show, but WWE announced that the Undisputed WWE Champion will return next week for a sit-down interview with Michael Cole.

Also scheduled for the September 18 SmackDown are additional qualifying matches for the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.

Bron Breakker and Sol Ruca have already punched their tickets to their respective Money in the Bank matches after winning qualifiers on the September 7 episode of WWE Raw..

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.