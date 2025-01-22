TNA Wrestling continues to fill out the card for their first live episode of TNA iMPACT in eight years.

Ahead of the Thursday, January 23, 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT, which airs live for the first time in eight years on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+, TNA Wrestling has announced a new match for the show.

Now officially added to the growing lineup for the 1/23 post-TNA Genesis 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Thursday night program is TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich & TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) vs. Rosemary, Ash & Heather By Elegance.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 1/23 show:

* Joe Hendry will speak

* Tessa Blanchard will speak

* The Hardys vs. The System

* Santino Marella addresses Josh Alexander quitting TNA

* Fraxiom (c) vs. The Rascalz (NXT Tag-Team Championships)

* Masha Slamovich & Spitfire vs. Rosemary, Ash & Heather By Elegance

Check back here every Thursday night after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.