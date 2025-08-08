Ahead of next week’s TNA+ live special event, TNA Emergence 2025 on Friday, August 15, from Baltimore, Maryland, TNA Wrestling will present their regular weekly episode of TNA iMPACT.

Scheduled for the TNA Emergence 2025 “go-home show” on Thursday, August 14 at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube are the following matches and segments:

* Mike Santana vs. Eric Young

* Matt Cardona vs. John Skyler

* The IInspiration vs. Myla Grace & Harley Hudson

* The Hardys & Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz & Cedric Alexander

* ‘King’s Speech’ With Frankie Kazarian (Special Guests: Steve Maclin & Jake Something)

