A big six-man tag-team bout will kick things off for Scott D’Amore’s relaunched Maple Leaf Pro promotion next week.

On Friday, MLP announced a Canadian trio of Josh Alexander, Stu Grayson and ELP taking on the unit of Trevor Lee, Rocky Romero and Alex Zayne in the opening match for MLP: Forged In Excellence – Night 1.

MLP’s two-night shows will also feature “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey on 10/19, Takeshita vs. “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander and Athena vs. Gisele Shaw for the ROH Women’s Championship on 10/20, as well as Jake Something vs. Rohan Raja for Pro Wrestling Alliance’s inaugural Champion’s Grail Championship on 10/19.

Also scheduled for the shows are “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Trevor Lee, Raj Dhesi, KUSHIDA, Kylie Rae, QT Marshall, Miyu Yamashita, El Phantasmo, Stu Grayson, Sheldon Jean, and Alex Zayne, among others.

Check back here after night one and two on October 19 and October 20 for complete Maple Leaf Pro Forged In Excellence results from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.