Following this week’s episode of WWE Raw, a new featured match was announced for this Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event.

Ahead of the November 2 PLE at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, WWE has confirmed the addition of Roman Reigns & The Usos taking on three members of The Bloodline in six-man tag-team action.

Also scheduled for the 11/2 show:

* Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER (Men’s Crown Jewel Title)

* Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax (Women’s Crown Jewel Title)

* LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade (U.S. Title)

* Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

* Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend (Women’s Tag Titles)

Make sure to join us here this Saturday afternoon for live WWE Crown Jewel 2024 results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.