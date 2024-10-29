Following this week’s episode of WWE Raw, a new featured match was announced for this Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event.
Ahead of the November 2 PLE at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, WWE has confirmed the addition of Roman Reigns & The Usos taking on three members of The Bloodline in six-man tag-team action.
Also scheduled for the 11/2 show:
* Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER (Men’s Crown Jewel Title)
* Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax (Women’s Crown Jewel Title)
* LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade (U.S. Title)
* Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
* Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend (Women’s Tag Titles)
