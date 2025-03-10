On this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes delivered a passionate promo about John Cena turning on him at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. While Rhodes was also scheduled for a backstage segment with R-Truth, it was ultimately scrapped.

Fightful Select is reporting that the speculation backstage suggested that the segment could have undermined the seriousness of Rhodes’ promo. The previous week’s backstage segment between Rhodes and R-Truth, which focused on R-Truth idolizing John Cena, had been well received.

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Lex Luger revealed that he has two people in mind to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Luger said, “Man. I’m floating on a euphoric cloud nine of love and congratulatory — swimming in it. It’s unbelievable. I just went back in time (when I got the news I was being inducted into WWE Hall of Fame). If you would have told me 20 years ago, ‘Do you want anything to do with the wrestling business ever again?’ At the place I was in, I’d almost given up it would ever happen but, to go from there, 20 years later to being announced in the Hall of Fame… I’m at a loss for words. That’s for sure.”

He continued, “Well… A couple people have been discussed (to induct me into WWE Hall of Fame) and so, I’m kind of going for… I go, ‘You guys ever had a doubleheader?’ I’m not long-winded. So when I speak, I’ll be a few minutes so, maybe more than one guy? Kind of up there with me at least? So, yeah, I have two guys in mind and it’s kind of going up through the chain of command with some various people so, we shall see. Stay tuned.”

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on April 18 in Las Vegas, NV.

WWE will offer a special John Cena spinner belt for the upcoming episode of RAW in Brussels.

This show is part of Cena’s ongoing farewell tour.

The spinner belt is available on WWEShop.com for $699.99. WWE is also selling a new hat, shirt, socks, and sweatbands for the event.

NASCAR has announced that Chelsea Green will drive the pace car for the Pennzoil 400 race on Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Previous WWE Superstars who have driven the pace car include Charlotte Flair at the 2019 Coca-Cola 600 and Matt Hardy at the 2018 NASCAR Can-Am 500.

During a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Sonya Deville commented on John Cena’s retirement tour and his shocking heel turn at the WWE Elimination Chamber: 2025 pay-per-view event.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On John Cena’s heel turn: “No, I’m not going to be surprised by anything that happens on his last year here. I feel like it’s got to be big and it’s got to be surprises and it’s got to be outlandish.” Deville also admitted that she didn’t watch the entirety of Cena’s heel turn, as she’s currently trying to distance herself from the product after being released this past February. “I just saw highlights … I’m a really good compartmentalizer,” She said. “If that’s painful, I’m just not going to touch it right now … I just think my mind needs to be elsewhere right now.”

On being a fan of Cena: “I love Cena, I’m a big Cena fan, and he’s someone that’s actually given me a lot of advice too. So I am excited but really sad for his retirement tour. I can’t even imagine a world in wrestling without John Cena popping his head in once in a while.”

Back in 2014, AJ Styles departed TNA Wrestling.

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the “Insight” podcast, Styles explained why he decided to part ways with the company.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the company having money problems at the time: “They hired Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, and I believe Eric was trying to do the right thing to see where we’re at as far as getting people–more eyes on us, that we’re growing, and unfortunately it didn’t work out the way it was supposed to. We lost a lot of money… They expected me to take a pay cut. They didn’t say the dates are not going to be as many, they didn’t say that either… Same amount of travel and everything, and so it was one of those things I was like ‘man this ain’t right.’ On principle alone, I can’t be here anymore.”

On nearly leaving TNA in 2008: “It was a big meeting, and Dixie came out and basically said something to the fact like ‘if you don’t want to be here, we’ll let you go.’ I looked over at Christian [Cage] to see what he was going to do…I was watching him because I looked up to Christian. He’s amazing too, this guy’s like a ring general for sure, and I was watching him to see if he got up, because if he had gotten up…I don’t know if she expected us to leave but I kind of felt like she was saying ‘you can go now.’ I was seriously–if he would have got up I would have got up too, and hopefully he would have got me in the WWE or something.”