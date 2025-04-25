– Multiple sources have confirmed that Aleister Black is backstage at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, and will indeed be returning at tonight’s WWE SmackDown After WrestleMania 41 show.

– Chelsea Green, Trick Williams, The Street Profits, Pretty Deadly, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller took part in the Netflix Bites attraction with Netlix head Ted Sarandos this past Monday at The MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Others in attendance included Shannon Sharpe, who is quite the controversial figure this week, Wale, Mike Manning and Rana Duggabat.

– “Main Event” Jey Uso’s historic WrestleMania 41 Weekend is covered in the following behind-the-scenes vlog that was released via WWE’s official YouTube channel.

– Zelina Vega and Dakota Kai tell the story behind their journey to WWE in their latest video.