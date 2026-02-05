A major multi-man bout is set for TNA’s upcoming No Surrender event.

The Hardys have confirmed they will team with The Righteous to take on Order 4 in an eight-man tag team match at the show.

The matchup brings together two veteran icons alongside a surging duo that has been eager to align with them.

The Righteous have openly campaigned in recent weeks to join forces with Matt and Jeff Hardy, and that push finally paid off.

During Thursday night’s TNA iMPACT, Daria Rae will make the match official, locking in the high-stakes showdown.

TNA No Surrender takes place Friday, February 13, from Nashville, Tennessee, with additional television tapings scheduled for February 14.

