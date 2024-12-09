A big spoiler has surfaced ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

It has been confirmed by PWInsider.com that Carmelo Hayes is scheduled to appear at tonight’s show in Wichita, Kansas.

It’s unclear whether he will appear on the broadcast or compete in a dark match.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER made an appearance on last Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

During SmackDown, WWE announced that the General Managers of all three brands have begun discussions about potential roster changes heading into 2025.

Starting in the New Year, both Raw and SmackDown will extend to three-hour broadcasts. As we reported weeks ago, this timing has fueled expectations of NXT call-ups around that period.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage.

A big spoiler has surfaced ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

It has been confirmed by PWInsider.com that Carmelo Hayes is scheduled to appear at tonight’s show in Wichita, Kansas.

It’s unclear whether he will appear on the broadcast or compete in a dark match.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER made an appearance on last Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

During SmackDown, WWE announced that the General Managers of all three brands have begun discussions about potential roster changes heading into 2025.

Starting in the New Year, both Raw and SmackDown will extend to three-hour broadcasts. As we reported weeks ago, this timing has fueled expectations of NXT call-ups around that period.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage.