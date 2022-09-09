A big No Disqualification match is currently planned for tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Drew McIntyre vs. Solo Sikoa in a No DQ match is currently scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown main event. WWE has not announced the match as of this writing, but they have been teasing a big reunion with Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline for tonight’s show.

Sikoa made his WWE main roster debut at Clash at The Castle on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales, helping Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain over McIntyre in the main event. This will be his in-ring debut for the main roster.

Below is the current announced line-up for tonight’s SmackDown from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle:

* Clash at The Castle fallout

* Braun Strowman returns to the blue brand

* The Bloodline reunites with Solo Sikoa’s SmackDown debut

* Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to determine Extreme Rules challenger for SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan with Ronda Rousey, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Lacey Evans

* Hit Row and The Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios and Maximum Male Models

