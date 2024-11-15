The road to the new WWE Women’s United States Championship begins tonight.

According to one source, WWE will kick off a tournament to crown the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion on tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The report states that the tourney will start on the live two-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand show this evening in the form of a first-round triple-threat match, with Candice LeRae vs. B-Fab vs. Bayley.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)