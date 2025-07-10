Jelly Roll is officially stepping into the squared circle.

The chart-topping country star has been training for his WWE in-ring debut, which we can confirm will take place during the two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 2 and August 3.

WWE will begin the build for his involvement this Friday night.

Jelly Roll is slated to appear on the July 11 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Nationwide Arena in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. According to sources, the appearance will kick off his SummerSlam storyline, which will see him aligned with a top babyface for a featured program at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

While the identity of that top babyface remains under wraps, we can confirm it will not be Cody Rhodes. “The American Nightmare” is locked into his rematch with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena at SummerSlam in a WrestleMania 41 main event sequel.

Jelly Roll previously teased getting in shape for a potential run with WWE, and fans will remember his viral moment at last year’s SummerSlam 2024 PLE, where he got physical and delivered a chokeslam that caught fire on social media.

