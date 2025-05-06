The action began inside the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska this evening before the live episode of WWE Raw got officially off-and-running on Netflix.

Ahead of tonight’s live episode of WWE Raw, matches were taped for future episodes of WWE Main Event and WWE Speed.

In addition to Zoey Stark vs. Maxxine Dupri and action featuring Ludwig Kaiser filmed for WWE Main Event, a match took place for the WWE Speed Championship.

Dragon Lee put his WWE Speed Championship on-the-line against El Grande Americano in a match that was taped for this coming Wednesday’s new episode of WWE Speed on X.

When all was said-and-done, it was El Grande Americano who continued his undefeated streak and defeated Dragon Lee to become the brand new WWE Speed Champion.

WWE Speed airs every 12/11c on X.