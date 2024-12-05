Chris Jericho has been announced for this Thursday night’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

During Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Jericho participated in a parody of the iconic “New York Minute” segment, where he promoted AEW’s upcoming events at the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom. This segment was a nod to New York’s cultural significance, referencing the fast-paced nature of the city.

Jericho will be hosting a special episode of “TV Time with Chris Jericho” on Thursday’s Ring of Honor (ROH) on HonorClub broadcast.

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s edition of ROH TV on HonorClub below:

* Alex Reynolds vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Rachael Ellering vs. Trish Adora

* Gates of Agony (Bishop Jaun & Toa Liona) vs. Preston Vance & Griff Garrison

* Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Capt. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & Action Andretti

* Billie Starkz vs. Lady Frost

* TV Time With Chris Jericho.

* BEEF & JD Drake in tag team action.

Speaking of Ring of Honor, the ROH World Title match is set for ROH Final Battle 2024.

During the December 4th ROH TV on HonorClub TV tapings, Matt Cardona came out to challenge Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title at ROH Final Battle 2024. The segment will air on the December 5th episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

This will mark Cardona’s Ring of Honor debut,

