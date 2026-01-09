WWE ran the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany on Friday afternoon for a special daytime episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

The show aired live for international viewers via Netflix at 2/1c on Friday, January 9, 2026, and will air in the usual 8/7c timeslot via tape delay on the USA Network for fans in North America.

As advertised, the show was headlined by the highly-anticipated Three Stages of Hell match between “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre, with the Undisputed WWE Championship on-the-line.

When all was said-and-done, after the Standard Match first stage, Falls Count Anywhere Match second stage and Steel Cage Match third stage, the Three Stages of Hell outcome saw McIntyre emerge victorious 2-1 over Rhodes to become the brand new Undisputed WWE Championship.

During the chaos, “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu also made a big return, which had quite the impact.

