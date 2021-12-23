Video has surfaced of what happened after last night’s AEW Rampage taping from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. The rest of this article contains spoilers for Saturday’s Christmas Night edition of Rampage on TNT.

As noted, the Rampage main event saw Cody Rhodes become a three-time AEW TNT Champion by defeating Sammy Guevara. You can click here for match spoilers from the taping. The video below shows part of Rhodes’ post-match celebration with Dustin Rhodes, wife Brandi Rhodes, Arn Anderson, and others.

It was noted by a fan in attendance that Rhodes made a sly comment about a “feeling in his HEEL” after defeating Guevara, a tease at a potential heel turn.

The video below also shows Rhodes interviewing who he said made this all possible, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan. Khan then introduced North Carolina native David Crockett, the son of Jim Crockett and brother of Jim Crockett, Jr. David worked with Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW, and Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling.

Crockett also gave thanks to the crowd and received an applause. Rhodes welcomed Crockett to the AEW family before Khan hyped AEW’s upcoming returns to North Carolina for Battle of The Belts in Charlotte on January 8, then Dynamite and Rampage in Raleigh on January 12.

Khan then congratulated Rhodes on his title win, which brought a mixed reaction from the crowd, then more boos. Rhodes had Khan congratulate him again but that just led to louder boos from the crowd. Khan also asked the crowd to give it up for the former champion, Guevara. He talked more about North Carolina’s wrestling history, thanked Crockett again, and then gave it up for Rhodes one more time. Rhodes ended his promo by asking fans to cheer for a fan named Ryan in the crowd.

Khan then had one more item on his agenda for the night – to send Hook. Fans popped as the Team Taz member came to the ring. Rhodes offered a handshake to Hook and he hesitated, but finally shook Cody’s hand. Hook held the shake and then slapped Rhodes in the face for a big pop.

Rhodes said Hook got that one slap, and fans chanted “one more time!” in response. Cody said he will give Hook one more chance but Khan has to make it official. Rhodes proposed a match against Hook the next time AEW is in Greensboro, and Khan said we’ll have to see, but he thinks it would be a great match. Khan then wrapped the segment and wished everyone a goodnight.

Hook will wrestle his second match on Saturday’s Christmas edition of Rampage, going up against Bear Bronson. Saturday’s Rampage will also feature Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch and Jungle Boy vs. Isiah Kassidy. You can click here for Rampage spoilers for Saturday’s episode.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the fan video from last night:

