The deck is getting stacked for the final stop on the road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames next week.

Ahead of the go-home edition of WWE Raw next Monday, November 24, 2025, live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, fans in the area were given a major teaser for the show.

The Paycom Arena took to social media to confirm that both “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns and “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will be appearing on the 11/24 show.

“Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are now on the lineup for WWE Raw in OKC on Monday, November 24,” the Paycom Center wrote. “Consider the stakes raised.”

Both Reigns and Lesnar resurfaced on WWE Raw earlier this week as the build to Survivor Series accelerates, setting the stage for the pair to play a role in the upcoming Men’s WarGames showdown.

As announced, the men’s WarGames match on November 29 will see Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and The Usos clash with Lesnar, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

In related news, WWE released a new WWE Survivor Series: WarGames poster today highlighting the men’s participants.

“The teams have been set. The biggest WarGames match in WWE history is official,” WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque began the caption to the post sharing the poster. “SurvivorSeries: WarGames is live Nov. 29 from Petco Park. 7e/4p on ESPN in US, Netflix internationally.”

