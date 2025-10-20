A new report may offer a potential spoiler for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, with a major name possibly set to make her return.

According to a report from Bodyslam.net, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is expected to be in attendance for tonight’s live broadcast. While details remain limited, the outlet specifically noted that Bella is expected to be at the arena for the show. However, it was not confirmed whether she will appear on camera during the broadcast.

Even so, speculation is already running high among fans and within WWE circles, as Nikki’s name has been referenced in recent company media pieces and storyline discussions — fueling rumors that a televised comeback could be imminent.

Should Bella return to WWE programming tonight, it would mark her first on-screen appearance since WWE Clash in Paris, where she faced Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship in what was billed as a one-night-only return match.

Earlier this year, reports suggested that Nikki was open to “popping up in WWE here and there” for select appearances, though no ongoing creative plans or storylines have been confirmed. At this time, there’s no word on who she might align with — or against — if she does make her way back to television.

Tonight’s WWE RAW emanates live from the SAP Center in Sacramento, California, and airs exclusively on Netflix.