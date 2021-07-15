WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is reportedly returning at SummerSlam.

The plan for SummerSlam as of today was for Goldberg to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for the title, according to Fightful Select.

Goldberg is set to return on Monday’s live RAW from Dallas, the first RAW on the road since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, to set up the match with Lashley.

Monday’s RAW will also be the post-Money In the Bank episode. Lashley will defend the WWE Title against Kofi Kingston at Sunday’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

Goldberg revealed in a November 2020 interview that he still has a WWE contract for two matches per year, which runs through next year. This will be his second match of 2021 as he lost to then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view back in January.

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned for updates on plans for Goldberg’s return and SummerSlam.

