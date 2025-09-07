— Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee made her long-awaited return to WWE, marking her first appearance in over a decade. True to speculation, she immediately became part of CM Punk’s ongoing feud with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch by taking out Lynch.

Following her return, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque shared a video confirming that Lee has signed a new contract, indicating her comeback is more than a one-off appearance.

Pwinsider is reporting that Lee is expected to appear on Monday Night RAW to officially announce her return and help set up a mixed tag team match, where she will team with Punk to face Rollins and Lynch at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

Ink to paper…the calm before the storm. pic.twitter.com/4fSMOwoUMm — Triple H (@TripleH) September 6, 2025

— Jeremiah and Joseph, sons of WWE Hall of Famer Tatanka, recently honed their skills at the Dungeon 2.0 under the guidance of Natalya and TJ Wilson.

Tatanka shared his thoughts on Jeremiah, stating, “At just 16, it’s an honor to be in a WWE ring training with the best in the business… after only six nights of training!”

He also spoke about Joseph, adding, “This is with only 7 nights of wrestling training with our Son… A testament to the greatest training facility, The Dungeon 2.0!”

— Eric Bischoff discussed the potential of a weekly Real American Freestyle series during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, including which day the show could air. RAF recently held its debut event this past Saturday.

On not cancelling RAF 01 after Hulk Hogan’s death: “We woke up and said, ‘You know what? What would Hulk want us to do? He wants to keep going. This is an opportunity for us to build on to an already large legacy and to do something positive’. And from that point forward, it’s just, you know, we’re just like ‘Powered by Hogan.’ We just driving through and trying to make him proud, and I think we are. I know we did on Saturday, and I think he’d be very proud of the progress that we’re making and what we’re doing.”

On Hogan’s various surgeries and what caused the damage: “Look, it’s not like any of us were surprised that he had undergone another surgery. This was probably his 21st major surgery, the neck surgery, which ultimately ended up being his last one. Over the last 15 years, Hulk has had so many of these surgeries, and all of them have been very serious surgeries where he was under anesthesia for three hours, four hours, six hours — they’re not just little procedures. But he always kicked out. He was always able to kick out of it and be optimistic and look forward to doing whatever it is he was excited about. So when he went in the hospital this last time, it was serious, and we all knew it was serious, but we’ve been so accustomed to him being able to kick out and overcome it — and just this time, he couldn’t. And in that sense, it shouldn’t have been shocking or surprising, but it really was. You don’t have to be a doctor, you don’t have to be a physiologist. All you have to do is go look at a video of Hulk going up and coming down with that big — and look where he lands. He lands on his hip whenever he did that leg drop. So all 300 pounds of him, night after night after night. Stand up on your bed and jump off your bed and land on your hip on the floor, and just do that, oh, I don’t know, 400-500 times a year for 20 years, OK? And then let’s talk about where it hurts. That leg drop was it. All of his issues started in his lower back and his spine, and it just progressed from there.”

On a weekly series for RAF: “You know, I don’t mind Saturday nights. I’ll be honest with you, it’s not the greatest night for television in terms of HUT — households using television — and so forth, but it works for me. We gotta stay away from Monday night because you’re gonna have football. Thursday you’ve got football. There’s a lot of wrestling on Monday night (WWE) and Friday night (WWE) and Wednesday night with AEW…”