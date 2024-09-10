The TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT crossovers are expected to continue this evening.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE NXT as part of “WWE Week on the USA Network,” a spoiler for the show has surfaced.

Fightful Select is reporting that TNA star Hammerstone is currently at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tonight’s WWE NXT show is scheduled to feature a mystery opponent for WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi.

The match was set up with a digital exclusive on September 9 that saw Tony D’Angelo paying off a mystery man in footage captured by the infamous “NXT Anonymous” account.

Hammerstone and Femi were rehearsing their match for tonight earlier today at the WWE PC.