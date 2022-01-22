Bandido is currently in Dallas, Texas and will be making his MLW debut at tonight’s Blood & Thunder event, which includes tapings for future MLW Fusion episodes.

Bandido is still carrying his ROH World Title belt at various indie shows, and will be wrestling at tonight’s MLW event, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on who he will be wrestling.

As noted, Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham in a “Winner Takes All” match has been announced for the ROH Supercard of Honor event in April. Gresham is in possession of the original ROH World Title belt, and has been defending the title at various indie shows as of late.

Bandido is also the current PWG World Champion and will be working the Battle of Los Angeles tournament later this month.

You can click here for the current MLW Blood & Thunder card for tonight. Stay tuned later for full spoilers.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.