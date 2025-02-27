During the February 25, 2025 edition of WWE NXT on The CW Network in Cincinnati, Ohio, it was officially announced that NXT Women’s Champion Giulia will take on NXT North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a high-stakes Title-for-Title match at the upcoming WWE Roadblock special event.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, one of the competitors is currently dealing with an injury and is expected to take time off following the match.

“Without spoiling it, because if I spoil it I spoil the match, one of these women is banged up, needs time off,” Alvarez stated. “And so they’re doing the match and then she’s taking time off. So that’s what happened.”

As we noted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com earlier today, reports indicate that Giulia is the one battling a hand injury. While the severity of the issue remains unclear, the outcome of the Roadblock match will likely influence how WWE manages her upcoming absence.

With two of NXT’s top champions set to clash, Roadblock is shaping up to be one of the brand’s most pivotal events of the year. However, with Giulia’s injury now a factor, fans will be watching closely to see how WWE addresses the situation—and whether a new champion will emerge.

WWE Roadblock is scheduled to take place on March 11 from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y.