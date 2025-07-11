While not many details are known just yet, Pwinsider is reporting that Logan Paul is set to be involved in a program with Jelly Roll ahead of SummerSlam next month.

Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today to share the opening video for WWE Evolution, set to air this Sunday night from Atlanta, GA. The video is backed by Katy Perry’s empowering anthem “Rise.”

McMahon wrote, “Finally… this Sunday marks the return of WWE EVOLUTION! Witness some of the most talented female athletes in the world make history once again. Together, we all RISE! #WWEEvolution”

John Cena recently took to Twitter to comment on executive producing a new show starring a former “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” star. He wrote,

“What we collect is a reflection of who we are and what we love. Grateful to @HGTV and Bobby for making this project come to life!”

Roxanne Perez is still trying to get AJ Lee to return to the ring. During a recent interview, she said,

“I’m gonna keep trying until she gets back over here. I know someone that knows someone but I’m still trying, I’m still trying.”