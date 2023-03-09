New ROH World Tag Team Champions will be crowned later this month.

Current ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe appeared at tonight’s AEW Rampage tapings (spoilers) to film a segment that will air on Friday night. Briscoe announced that new champions will be crowned in a “Reach for the Sky” Ladder Match.

The first team announced for the “Reach for the Sky” Ladder Match is The Lucha Brothers. The remaining teams will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The “Reach for the Sky” theme is the name of The Briscoe Brothers’ entrance song, and a slogan made famous by the late Jay Briscoe.

The Briscoes, who are members of the inaugural Class of the ROH Hall of Fame, began their record-setting 13th reign with the titles at ROH Final Battle on December 10, 2022, by defeating rivals FTR in a Double Dog Collar Match. The Briscoes never got a chance to defend the straps in this reign as Jay tragically passed away on January 17 of this year following a fatal automobile accident.

Mark has carried the titles as a tribute to his brother since his passing. There’s no word yet on if Mark will find a partner for Supercard of Honor, but it seems unlikely for obvious reasons, plus he has indicated that he’s moving forward with a singles run.

ROH Supercard of Honor is scheduled for Friday, March 31 from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. The company is set to confirm several matches for the card during tomorrow’s ROH TV show.

