Trinity Fatu (fka WWE’s Naomi) is reportedly headed to Impact Wrestling.

We noted before how Impact was promising “a major surprise” for their Spring Slugfest TV tapings on Friday and Saturday at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. For what it’s worth, the only word on the surprise before now was that it would make Impact fans happy.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that the big surprise is planned to be the Impact debut of Naomi.

This will not be a one-off appearance for the former SmackDown Women’s Champion as current plans call for this to be the beginning of Fatu’s run in Impact.

This will be Fatu’s first pro wrestling appearance since leaving WWE when she and Mercedes Moné (fka WWE’s Sasha Banks) walked out of the May 16, 2022 RAW episode due to creative unhappiness, while the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Fatu has been backstage for recent ROH, NJPW and GCW events, but it looks like she chose Impact over anyone else. At one point, WWE officials were confident that she would re-sign, but she recently confirmed that she is no longer with WWE. It’s interesting to note that Naomi is still listed as a member of the official WWE SmackDown roster as of this writing.

As seen at this link, Fatu was recently training with Samuray Del Sol (fka WWE’s Kalisto). She has not wrestled an official match since May 15, 2022.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.