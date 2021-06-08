The NWA is scheduled to hold an all-women’s pay-per-view event, according to Fightful Select.

We noted earlier that tonight’s NWA Power season premiere on FITE will open with an announcement, and now it’s believed that the announcement will be for the NWA’s first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view.

NWA officials have been working on plans to announce the women’s event for later this year. Saturday, August 28 was the preliminary date that had been going around, but not confirmed.

Kamille defeated Serena Deeb to capture the NWA World Women’s Title at When Our Shadows Fall this past weekend.

