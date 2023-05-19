Sheamus is set to challenge WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

It was reported by Better Wrestling Experience (aka proven insider BoozerRasslin) that Sheamus was set to be Theory’s next challenger, and word now is that Sheamus vs. Theory is being taped at tonight’s double SmackDown tapings. It wasn’t clear if the match will air tonight or next week on the WWE Night of Champions go-home episode.

As of several days ago, Theory was set to defend his title at Night of Champions, but the match had not been approved. It looks like they finally approved Sheamus as the opponent based on what is happening at tonight’s tapings.

This will be the first-ever singles bout between Theory and Sheamus.

Theory last retained over Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed at WWE Backlash. Before that, his last title defense on TV was over John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

