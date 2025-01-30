A big return took place before AEW Dynamite even began on Wednesday night.

Prior to the start of the live January 29, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Probst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama, matches and segments were taped for the February 1 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

During the 2/1 AEW Collision taping before the live broadcast on 1/29, RUSH made his long-awaited return to in-ring action in All Elite Wrestling.

RUSH made his way to the ring for one of the first matches of the evening on Wednesday night, defeating Max Caster in singles action in his comeback performance. He was accompanied by Dralistico on his way to the squared circle.

