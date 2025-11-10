The talk about tonight’s WWE Raw is heating up as more details have surfaced ahead of the stacked weekly red brand program.

WWE is heading into a pivotal stretch to close out the year, with Survivor Series on the horizon and John Cena’s upcoming retirement tour officially beginning in December.

According to one source, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has been spotted in Boston, MA. ahead of tonight’s Monday Night Raw show at the TD Garden.

While his appearance on TV has not been confirmed, the presence of the blue brand top dog on the WWE SmackDown brand in the city has fueled speculation that “The American Nightmare” could make a surprise appearance on the show this evening.

The report also noted that Nia Jax and Lash Legend were seen arriving at the arena. There’s also said to be internal talk that one main roster talent from either Raw or SmackDown will be added to the upcoming NXT live event tour this weekend.

Another talking point making the rounds involves John Cena, who is scheduled to open tonight’s broadcast.

WWE had reportedly considered a Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio match for Survivor Series, but word is that the match has been moved up and could take place on tonight’s show instead. For a lot more backstage details on those plans, click here.

As for what’s confirmed, WWE has announced two bouts in the “Last Time Is Now” Tournament, which are Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest vs. Rusev. Additionally, Stephanie Vaquer will defend her WWE Women’s World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, while Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss are set to face The Kabuki Warriors with their WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships at stake.

Finally, CM Punk is also advertised for tonight’s show, where he is expected to address Logan Paul’s recent sucker punch and the attack by he and The Re-Vision on last week’s WWE Raw show.

