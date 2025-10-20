WWE is reportedly making major adjustments surrounding the World Heavyweight Championship scene.

According to new reports, reigning champion Seth Rollins has suffered an injury significant enough that he is expected to vacate the title on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Rollins has not been spotted at the arena as of this writing.

As previously reported, WWE officials have been discussing plans for a Battle Royal to help reshape the title picture.

The working idea as of Monday afternoon was to have the match take place on Raw, with the winner advancing into World Heavyweight Championship contention.

CM Punk is said to already be lined up for a World Heavyweight Title bout, which is rumored to take place at the next WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event taping. While that match has not yet been confirmed, the expectation internally is that the Battle Royal winner will go on to face Punk for the championship.

