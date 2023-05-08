As speculated, the feud between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes is said to be far from over.

The main event of Saturday’s WWE Backlash Premium Live Event saw Rhodes defeat a bloody Lesnar by turning the Kimura Lock into a pin from out of nowhere. Rhodes quickly made his exit to the back, while the San Juan, Puerto Rico crowd gave Lesnar a standing ovation. On Sunday, WWE then announced The American Nightmare and 11 other RAW and SmackDown Superstars for the WWE World Heavyweight Title tournament, but The Beast Incarnate was left out.

In an update, a new report from WRKDWrestling notes that the Lesnar vs. Rhodes feud will continue on tonight’s RAW.

WWE has not announced the two Triple Threat tournament matches for tonight’s RAW as of this writing, but Cody is scheduled for one of the bouts and word is that Lesnar will then quickly make his intentions known.

While not confirmed, it’s rumored that tonight’s RAW angle in the tournament Triple Threat will lead to Lesnar vs. Rhodes II at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 27, perhaps with a stipulation attached.

Free agent Lesnar is not currently advertised for tonight’s post-Backlash edition of RAW from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL, but that does not mean he won’t be there to make a surprise appearance.

