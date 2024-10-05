A spoiler update has surfaced regarding the “Coming Soon” vignette that aired on the October 4, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network.

During the 10/4 show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., a vignette aired that featured city footage and text that read, “Coming Soon.”

As we reported moments after the vignette aired, the belief was this was for the debut of Motor City Machine Guns duo Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.

In an update, an additional source has confirmed that the vignette was, in fact, designed to begin the promotional push for the legendary former TNA Wrestling veteran duo.

While there was talk of Shelley and Sabin making their debut at the inaugural WWE NXT On The CW Network show earlier this week in Chicago, Illinois, someone in the know behind-the-scenes in WWE claim the plans was always for Shelley and Sabin to be introduced on the main roster on the SmackDown brand.

