Some big announcements have been made regarding the debut episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC next month.

As noted, TNA Wrestling announced a new AMC TV deal for TNA iMPACT kicking off in January of 2026 with the premiere episode on January 15, late last week.

At the TNA iMPACT taping this past weekend in “The Lone Star State,” some big announcements regarding the TNA iMPACT on AMC TV debut were made.

The main event of the 1/15 TNA iMPACT on AMC TV premiere will feature TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian will defend his title in a rematch against former title-holder Mike Santana.

Additionally, Nic Nemeth will use his Call Your Shot Trophy to challenge the winner for the TNA World Championship at the TNA Genesis 2025 pay-per-view. The announcement will be made the same evening as the Kazarian-Santana title tilt on 1/15.

Both announcements took place during the back-to-back TNA iMPACT television tapings that followed the TNA Final Resolution 2025 pay-per-view this past Saturday and Sunday night at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

