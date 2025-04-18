With WrestleMania just around the corner, WWE is locking in key segments for this week’s episode of SmackDown. As of this afternoon, Seth Rollins was scheduled to kick off the show. Meanwhile, the final segment is expected to feature Cody Rhodes and John Cena, with a producer assigned to the closing moments—often a sign that some in-ring action or physicality is planned to end the night.

Highlights from WrestleMania Media Day in Las Vegas:

– GUNTHER expressed interest in returning to Bloodsport at some point in the future, but acknowledged that now isn’t the right time. His focus remains squarely on continuing his reign as world champion and representing WWE at the highest level.

– Dakota Kai reflected on the NXT Halloween Battle Royal, sharing that it was a blast to participate in something so offbeat, especially since it wasn’t televised. She also revealed she tried her very first scotch egg—and enjoyed it.

– Lyra Valkyria and Bayley still haven’t settled on a name for their tag team, admitting that most of their suggestions have been laughably bad. Valkyria doesn’t expect a grand entrance at WrestleMania but is excited to debut her new ring gear. When asked about entrance music, she said she’d love to come out to Evanescence or Nightwish if she had the choice. She also named Meiko Satomura as her dream opponent for a retirement match.

– Carlito spoke candidly about his current role in WWE, saying that he’s embraced the position of a locker room veteran and has been warmly accepted by the younger talent. While he called his inclusion in The Judgment Day a bit random, he believes the chemistry is there and feels comfortable fitting in wherever needed. Carlito jokingly referred to Dominik Mysterio as “The Great Mysterio” and took a jab at Rey, calling him a “bum.” On a more serious note, he said he’s thrilled John Cena is stepping away on his own terms and believes Cena deserves to capture a record-breaking 17th world title. Carlito also expressed interest in possibly reuniting with the Colóns for a run in TNA.

