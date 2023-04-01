The planned match order for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 has been revealed below, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live, detailed results and Viewing Party. Below is the current planned match order as of early evening, along with spoilers:

* Bad Bunny is listed for commentary tonight, and there was talk an angle had been pitched moving forward involving Dominik Mysterio

* Legado Del Fantasma are officially listed as the LWO internally, and they’re slated to be with Rey Mysterio

* Rey vs. Dominik, Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins and the main event are set to receive the most time, with the Women’s Title match just behind them, and the opener right around that area, too. The Men’s Showcase is currently slated for the least amount of time

* The Andre the Giant Battle Royal trophy was brought over to Sofi Stadium for “use for an entrance,” indicating Bobby Lashley’s involvement, for Night 1 or Night 2

Below is the match order:

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Segment with The Miz and Snoop Dogg

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

