The post-Night of Champions edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from Albany, NY and proven insider Better Wrestling Experience has revealed several big happenings for tonight’s show as the Road to Money In the Bank and SummerSlam heats up. It should be noted that these plans are subject to change and based on early drafts.

* Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are set to face Alpha Academy to see who challenges Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the near future. The Judgment Day will also be “on the hunt” for Owens and Zayn tonight

* We noted before how Tommaso Ciampa is in Albany and set to return soon for the big DIY reunion on RAW with Johnny Gargano, in a push to lead into Money In the Bank. This new report notes that Ciampa is in Albany and is being reviewed for his return. It was also noted that DIY vs. Owens and Zayn is the plan for SummerSlam

* Matt Riddle is set to challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER next, which means he likely will not compete in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

* Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will appear for a promo segment, likely with Zoey Stark as well

* WWE will go “full momentum” with the JD McDonagh vs. Dolph Ziggler feud tonight

* Promo packages for Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will begin airing tonight

* There will be a big main event tonight to kick off a new era of RAW. New WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will find himself in an “uncanny alliance when he takes on the leaders of RAW” and there will also be a big tease planned for his first challenger tonight. Fightful Select adds that WWE brought streamers in for a planned Rollins segment that will also feature extra pyro

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* WWE Night of Champions fallout

* New WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley and IYO SKY vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

* The first WWE Money In the Bank qualifiers will be held

