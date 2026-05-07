A major multi-man match is now official for AEW Double Or Nothing 2026.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho came face-to-face in the ring with The Demand, leading to a tense exchange that quickly escalated beyond words.

After some back-and-forth banter, Ricochet brought up Jericho’s role in creating the Stadium Stampede match concept at the 2020 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. That opened the door for Ricochet to officially challenge Jericho to another Stadium Stampede bout at this year’s event.

Ricochet issued the challenge while standing alongside GOA, although he acknowledged that he would still need to recruit two additional partners for the match.

The group then mocked Jericho, joking that “The Learning Tree” likely wouldn’t even be able to find four people willing to team with him for the chaotic showdown.

Things quickly turned physical.

The Demand launched a beatdown on Jericho following the confrontation, but the assault didn’t last long as The Hurt Syndicate hit the scene to make the save.

Big match added.

Big chaos expected.

AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 24, live from Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York City.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 5/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.