– The following matches will take place on the TNA Sacrifice 2025 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+ next Thursday, March 13:
* Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee vs. Tessa Blanchard & Cora Jade
* Laredo Kid vs. Wes Lee
* Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater (TNA Sacrifice Advantage Match)
* Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary
* Joe Hendry will defend the TNA World Championship
– A big stipulation has been added to the scheduled ten-man tag-team main event of next weekend’s TNA Sacrifice 2025 pay-per-view in El Paso, Texas. During the closing moments of the March 6 episode of TNA iMPACT, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella announced that Joe Hendry, Elijah, Leon Slater & The Hardy Boyz vs. The System & The Colons will take place inside of a Steel Cage.
