A big stipulation has been announced for the main event of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

During the July 17 episode of WWE SmackDown at MVP Arena in Albany, New York, the show got off to a hot start with a big announcement.

Gunther came to the ring to complain about his tag-team match alongside Sami Zayn against Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at MSG in NYC.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, who was filling in for WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis on the 7/17 show, came out and informed Gunther that a stipulation is connected to his tag-team match, one that will see Gunther and Zayn added to the title match at SummerSlam if they win.

If Gunther and Zayn win at Saturday Night’s Main Event, they will be added to the Punk vs. Rhodes title tilt at “The Biggest Party of the Summer,” making it a four-way championship contest.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled to take place on August 1 and August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.