The AEW World Championship will be on-the-line in the main event of the annual special AEW Beach Break themed event.

But not just in any regular match.

As noted, last week it was announced that Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe in the headline bout at the AEW Beach Break show on May 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

During the April 30 episode of AEW Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia, The Death Riders and The Opps were involved in another brawl which saw Joe once again choke out Moxley.

As The Death Riders were fleeing the scene, Joe got on the microphone and informed him that their match won’t be just any match, but instead a Steel Cage match for the AEW World Championship. Joe vowed he would become the new champion.

