A big stipulation has been added to next week’s WWE NXT Women’s Title match.

WWE previously announced that NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend her title against Alba Fyre on the November 15 episode. Now it’s been announced that the title defense will be held under Last Woman Standing rules.

After taking out Gigi Dolin on last week’s show, this week’s NXT featured Fyre taking out Jacy Jayne in a mall parking lot. Fyre then warned Rose that she is coming for the title next week. It was said that Dolin suffered three cracked ribs when Fyre put her through a table last week. Fyre promised that she will be the last woman standing next Tuesday.

Apollo Crews vs. JD McDonagh has also been announced for next week’s NXT episode.

McDonagh has been chasing the NXT Title for months, and Crews recently made it known that he once again has his eye on the NXT Title now that he’s done with Grayson Waller. Tonight’s NXT show saw McDonagh defeat Axiom, then call on any man in the NXT locker room to please get on his level, and test him. McDonagh then specifically called out Crews, and the match was later made official for next week. Crews also checked in from Nigeria, where he has been to launch the WWE talent search of Africa, and he promised to become NXT Champion soon.

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s NXT episode on the USA Network:

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker defends against Von Wagner

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes sign contract for their November 22 title match

* WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appears to issue a statement on NXT Deadline

* JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defends against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match

