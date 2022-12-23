Impact Wrestling has announced several additions to the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

It was previously announced that Hard To Kill will be headlined by Josh Alexander defending the World Title against Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray. Now Impact has announced that this match will be held under Full Metal Mayhem rules, which makes it essentially a TLC match.

Impact has also announced that NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns will defend their Impact World Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match at Hard To Kill. The other teams will be Chris Bey and Ace Austin, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, and the former champions, Heath and Rhino.

Hard To Kill will also see X-Division Champion Trey Miguel defend against Black Taurus. This is a rematch of the tournament finals for the vacant title at Over Drive in November.

The 2023 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated card:

Full Metal Mayhem for the Impact World Title

Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Career vs. Title Match

Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace

Impact X-Division Title Match

Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Heath and Rhino vs. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (c)

Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham

