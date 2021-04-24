WWE has announced two big matches for next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

The main event will see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his title against Daniel Bryan.

Bryan’s career will be on the line, but it wasn’t 100% clear if he will still be allowed to go to RAW. It was indicated that Bryan will only be forced to leave the blue brand.

Tonight’s SmackDown centered around Cesaro waiting for an answer to his challenge to Reigns. Bryan pressured Reigns to accept, and pressured Adam Pearce to grant Cesaro the title shot. Reigns later confronted Cesaro and Bryan, and denied Cesaro’s request but then challenged Bryan to a mach on next week’s show. Reigns said he’s tired of seeing Bryan and wants him to vanish from SmackDown. The Big Dog granted the match for next week but said if he retains, he no longer wants to see Bryan around his show.

Next week’s SmackDown will also feature a WrestleMania 37 rematch as Big E challenges WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews.

Crews just won the title from Big E at WrestleMania 37 Night Two, with an assist from Commander Azeez. Tonight’s show saw Adam Pearce book Kevin Owens vs. Crews, but noting that Big E will receive his title shot when he’s cleared. Crews ended up retaining over Owens after interference from Azeez. Big E later attacked Crews backstage while Azeez was away. WWE later confirmed Big E vs. Crews for next Friday with the title on the line.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s SmackDown show. Below are several related shots from tonight’s show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.