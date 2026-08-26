Nattie and Jaida Parker will settle the score at NXT Heatwave.

The rivalry between the two continued during Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, with Nattie and Parker meeting for an in-ring segment that quickly turned into a war of words.

After the two traded verbal shots, Nattie issued a challenge for a Submission match at NXT Heatwave on Sunday, August 30. Parker accepted, making the match official for the event.

The stipulation comes with the rivalry deadlocked.

Nattie and Parker have split their first two singles meetings, with each holding one victory over the other.

WWE NXT Heatwave takes place on August 30 in Edinburgh, TX.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live WWE NXT Heatwave Results coverage.