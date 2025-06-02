Pro wrestling legend and former WWE star Savio Vega is expected to appear at the upcoming WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event, according to a new report.

Sources indicate that Vega has been brought in for the joint WWE/AAA show taking place this Saturday, June 7, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. WWE previously featured Vega during their 2023 Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico.

Also slated for involvement in the event are Lince Dorado—who is currently signed to WWE—and Hector Melendez, also known as Moody Jack. Melendez is reportedly set to have a more permanent role moving forward, with plans for him to work regularly with the AAA brand.

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide will go down earlier in the day on Saturday, just ahead of the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event, which airs that night from the Intuit Dome.

