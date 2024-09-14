The Major League Wrestling show might be one to keep an eye on tonight.

Heading into the MLW FIGHTLAND 2024 show tonight at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, there are some big rumors swirling within the pro wrestling community.

Fightful Select is reporting that MLW is planning a surprise for the special event this evening, but that the promotion is “playing it close to the vest.”

It was noted that the surprise planned for MLW FIGHTLAND 2024 is one that will be an “eyebrows up” moment for the company.

We will keep you posted.