The 946 has added another major name to its growing ranks.

During the October 12 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Bossier City, Louisiana, Carmelo Hayes made a surprise return, revealing himself as the newest member of the faction.

The unexpected development took place during the six-man tag team main event featuring Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price of The 946 against Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

After a chaotic match that saw all six competitors brawling throughout the ringside area and into the crowd, Sikoa appeared to have things under control after putting Keys through the commentary table with a Samoan drop.

Sikoa followed up with a frog splash inside the ring and prepared to deliver the Samoan Spike when a masked individual dressed in The 946’s attire attacked him from behind with a crowbar.

The mystery attacker then removed his bandana, revealing himself to be Carmelo Hayes.

The match ultimately ended in a no contest, with Hayes joining Nima and Price in a post-match attack on Sikoa and The Usos. Nima and Price held their opponents in place while Hayes repeatedly struck them with the crowbar.

Hayes joins Jaida Parker as the latest additions to The 946, continuing the faction’s expansion in recent weeks.

The surprise return also adds another dimension to the ongoing rivalry between The 946 and The Bloodline, which has intensified in recent weeks on WWE television.

Fans were particularly surprised to see Hayes turn up on the red brand show on WWE Raw on Monday night, as he previously worked as part of the blue brand on WWE SmackDown every Friday night.

Additionally, Carmelo Hayes fueled speculation about his WWE future with a cryptic social media move on late-Sunday night, less than 24 hours before his surprise return to close out the post-Money In The Bank episode of WWE Raw in Bossier City, LA.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 10/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

CARMELO HAYES!!!! 😱😱😱 https://t.co/nm02fTN6h1 — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2026

WHAT?!??! Carmelo Hayes has joined 946 🤯 https://t.co/5PvmaO1Kv6 — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2026

This group is SCARY!! WHO can stop 946?? 😳 https://t.co/tDhDMst8rF — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2026