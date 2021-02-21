AEW star Big Swole was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss the promotion’s growing women’s division, and how she believes they are ready for a main event opportunity. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether the women in AEW are ready to main event:

Most definitely, most definitely. I believe that we are putting in the work where we can main event. We should main event. I mean, I feel like if you have something that is leading up to…like the match with Hikaru Shida, Shida can main event AEW Revolution.

Believes giving them the main event spot will lift the division’s spirit:

That would be amazing, you know? Just as something that will also lift the spirits of the women as well. It’s just, it’s a win win.

(H/T and transcribed by Fighter Fans)